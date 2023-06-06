X

Dream’s Aari McDonald sidelined with torn labrum

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Dream guard Aari McDonald was diagnosed with a torn labrum, the team announced Tuesday.

McDonald sustained the injury Friday against Las Vegas and is expected to need 3-4 weeks of recovery time before she can return, the team said.

A 5-foot-6 guard who played at Arizona, McDonald was the third overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft. She has played in all five of the Dream’s games this season, averaging 6.0 points and 3.8 assists per game.

