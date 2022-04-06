BreakingNews
TSA catches record number of guns at Hartsfield-Jackson in first quarter
Dream trade up to make No. 1 overall pick in WNBA draft Monday

Credit: Kelsey Bibik/Atlanta Dream

Generic photo of WNBA basketball.

State Sports Report
By Brandon Sudge, For the AJC
21 minutes ago

The Dream traded up ahead of Monday’s WNBA draft to receive the first overall selection from the Washington Mystics.

On Wednesday, the Dream traded the No. 3 and No. 14 overall (second round) picks in 2022 and the right for the Mystics to swap their first-round pick next year for the pick the Dream acquired in the Erica Wheeler trade with the Los Angeles Sparks.

In addition to picking No. 1, the Dream will pick at No. 15.

The Dream received the No. 3 pick in the draft from December’s lottery, based on records from the past two seasons.

The Dream have scouted a number of prospects over recent weeks under general manager Dan Padover and assistant general manager Darius Taylor. The Dream are down to a select group of targets, a person with knowledge of the situation said, including Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin and Oregon’s Nyara Sabally.

The Dream will make their first No. 1 overall selection since the 2009 draft, when they drafted former star Angel McCoughtry out of Louisville.

Last season, the Dream drafted Arizona guard Aari McDonald with the No. 3 overall pick after her NCAA tournament run with the Wildcats. As a rookie, McDonald averaged 6.3 points and two assists per game. The Dream have had a top-five draft pick in each of the past two WNBA drafts, not including Monday’s selection.

The Dream now have made a major move ahead of the first draft under the leadership of Padover.

