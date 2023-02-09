BreakingNews
GBI, activist’s family react to Atlanta police department training center footage
Dream trade Tiffany Hayes for No. 6 overall pick

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The Atlanta Dream traded Tiffany Hayes to the Connecticut Sun for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, the team announced Thursday.

Through her 10 seasons with the Dream, Hayes has averaged 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The guard leaves Atlanta as the franchise’s all-time 3-point shooter with 325 made and 983 attempted in her career. She is the Dream’s second-leading scorer (3,828 points) and ranks second in career assists (669) behind only Angel McCoughtry.

“We want to thank Tip for everything she has done for this franchise over the last 11 years, and we wish her nothing but the best in Connecticut,” general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “She has cemented herself as one of the most decorated and successful players in Dream history, and we are forever grateful for the competitiveness and enthusiasm she always brought to the court.”

The Sun acquired the No. 6 pick from the New York Liberty in a trade earlier this year. The Dream hold the No. 6, No. 8 and No. 15 picks in the upcoming draft. A date has not been announced but the draft is scheduled for the spring.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

