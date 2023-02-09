Dream trade Tiffany Hayes for No. 6 overall pick

Through her 10 seasons with the Dream, Hayes has averaged 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The guard leaves Atlanta as the franchise’s all-time 3-point shooter with 325 made and 983 attempted in her career. She is the Dream’s second-leading scorer (3,828 points) and ranks second in career assists (669) behind only Angel McCoughtry.

“We want to thank Tip for everything she has done for this franchise over the last 11 years, and we wish her nothing but the best in Connecticut,” general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “She has cemented herself as one of the most decorated and successful players in Dream history, and we are forever grateful for the competitiveness and enthusiasm she always brought to the court.”