Dream to take part in WNBA draft lottery on Nov. 11

The Dream, Indiana Fever, Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx will determine the draft order. The WNBA draft is scheduled for April 10.

Lottery odds are based on the cumulative records of the two most recent regular seasons (2021 and 2022). With a cumulative record of 11-57, the Fever will have the most chances to land the top pick (442 out of 1,000) and are guaranteed at least the third pick.