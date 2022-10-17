Dream to take part in WNBA draft lottery on Nov. 11

The Atlanta Dream will be one of four teams to take part in the WNBA draft lottery on Nov. 11, the league announced.
The Dream, Indiana Fever, Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx will determine the draft order. The WNBA draft is scheduled for April 10.
Lottery odds are based on the cumulative records of the two most recent regular seasons (2021 and 2022). With a cumulative record of 11-57, the Fever will have the most chances to land the top pick (442 out of 1,000) and are guaranteed at least the third pick.
The Dream, which posted a combined record over two seasons of 22-46, will have 276 chances out of 1,000 to win the top pick. The Mystics have the third-most chances (178) after obtaining the right to swap their own 2023 first-round pick with Atlanta for Los Angeles’ (25-43) 2023 first-round pick previously acquired by Atlanta in a deal in February. The Lynx (36-32) have 104 chances.
The Dream will also have the No. 8 pick in the first round after a trade with the Mystics.
The order of selection for the remainder of the first round as well as the second and third rounds is determined by inverse order of the teams’ respective regular-season records solely from 2022.
The remaining first-round order will be Chicago, New York, Indiana, Atlanta, Seattle, Connecticut, Dallas and Minnesota.
