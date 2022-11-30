Dream to open 40-game schedule on May 20

The WNBA’s Atlanta Dream will open the 2023 season on May 20 on the road against Dallas, the league announced Wednesday.
After two road games, the home opener will be May 28 against Indiana at the Gateway Center Arena. The game marks the first of a five-game homestand to open the season, where the Dream will host Chicago, Las Vegas, New York and Connecticut. The Dream end the regular season on Sept. 10 at home against Dallas.
With the expanded 2023 WNBA schedule, each team will play 40 games, up from 18 in 2022. It’s the most games in the league’s 26-year history. In the expanded schedule, the Dream will face all Eastern Conference opponents – Chicago, Connecticut, Indiana, New York and Washington – along with Los Angeles and Las Vegas four times each. Seven of the Dream’s first 10 games are Commissioner’s Cup games.
The Dream will play two preseason games, at Washington on May 10 and at home against Connecticut on May 14.
DREAM SCHEDULE
May 20 at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m.
May 23 at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.
May 28 vs. Indiana Fever*, 3 p.m.
May 30 vs. Chicago Sky*, 7 p.m.
June 2 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 7:30 p.m.
June 9 vs. New York Liberty*, 7:30 p.m.
June 11 vs. Connecticut Sun*, 4 p.m.
June 13 at New York Liberty*, 7 p.m.
June 15 at Connecticut Sun*, 7 p.m.
June 18 at Indiana Fever*, 4 p.m.
June 20 at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m.
June 23 vs. New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
June 28 at Washington Mystics*, 7 p.m.
June 30 vs. Washington Mystics*, 7:30 p.m.
July 2 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 1 p.m.
July 5 at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m.
July 7 at Chicago Sky*, 8 p.m.
July 9 at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m.
July 12 vs. Seattle Storm, 7 p.m.
July 18 vs. Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.
July 20 at Connecticut Sun, 11:30 a.m.
July 22 vs. Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m.
July 25 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m.
July 27 at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.
July 30 vs. Washington Mystics, 3 p.m.
Aug. 1 at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m.
Aug. 3 at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m.
Aug. 6 vs. Indiana Fever, 3 p.m.
Aug. 10 at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.
Aug. 12 at Los Angeles Sparks, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 13 at Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m.
Aug. 18 vs. Chicago Sky, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 22 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m.
Aug. 29 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Seattle Storm, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Dallas Wings, 1 p.m.
*-Commissioner’s Cup games
