Dream to open 40-game schedule on May 20

After two road games, the home opener will be May 28 against Indiana at the Gateway Center Arena. The game marks the first of a five-game homestand to open the season, where the Dream will host Chicago, Las Vegas, New York and Connecticut. The Dream end the regular season on Sept. 10 at home against Dallas.

With the expanded 2023 WNBA schedule, each team will play 40 games, up from 18 in 2022. It’s the most games in the league’s 26-year history. In the expanded schedule, the Dream will face all Eastern Conference opponents – Chicago, Connecticut, Indiana, New York and Washington – along with Los Angeles and Las Vegas four times each. Seven of the Dream’s first 10 games are Commissioner’s Cup games.