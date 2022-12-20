ajc logo
Dream sign Wright, Padover to five-year extensions

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Dream signed coach Tanisha Wright and general manager Dan Padover to five-year contract extensions, the WNBA team announced Tuesday. The deals for each will run through the 2027 season. Terms were not disclosed.

“We are essentially building the Atlanta Dream from scratch, and that takes time,” Larry Gottesdiener, primary owner of the Dream, said in a statement. “What Tanisha and Dan accomplished with this team in less than a year is extraordinary, and is something that should put the sports world on notice of exciting things to come from our franchise.”

Wright was named the Associated Press coach of the year after last season. In her first year, she guided the Dream to a 14-22 record in 2022. It was a six-win improvement over the 2021 season.

“I feel extremely blessed to partner with an organization that has a long-term perspective, is willing to invest heavily, and honors the work that Dan and I are doing to build an organization in the right way” Wright said in a statement.

Padover is a two-time WNBA executive of the year. In his first year with the Dream, he brought in eight new players last season, including All-Star and WNBA rookie of the year Rhyne Howard, after trading up for the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft.

