Dream sign Wright, Padover to five-year extensions

“We are essentially building the Atlanta Dream from scratch, and that takes time,” Larry Gottesdiener, primary owner of the Dream, said in a statement. “What Tanisha and Dan accomplished with this team in less than a year is extraordinary, and is something that should put the sports world on notice of exciting things to come from our franchise.”

Wright was named the Associated Press coach of the year after last season. In her first year, she guided the Dream to a 14-22 record in 2022. It was a six-win improvement over the 2021 season.