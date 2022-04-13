Dream sign Georgia’s Que Morrison to training camp deal

The 5-foot-7 guard went undrafted in this week’s WNBA draft. She was an All-SEC Second Team selection last season after averaging 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game for the Bulldogs in her graduate season. Morrison was named the 2021 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and was a two-time SEC All-Defensive Team honoree during her time in Athens.

A graduate of McEachern High, Morrison played five seasons with the Bulldogs and leaves UGA with the program record for most career games played with 138. She graduated in May of 2020 with an undergraduate degree in communication studies and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in sport pedagogy.