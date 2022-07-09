Dream rookie Rhyne Howard third in WNBA 3-point contest

Then the WNBA announced the 2022 All-Star Game would be in Chicago, and Quigley, who is from nearby Joliet, played college ball at DePaul and helped the Sky win the WNBA title last season, was dragged out of retirement.

That won't happen again, she said.

“A hundred percent, 120 percent, this is it,” she said. “You won't see me again.”

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Zoe Brooks, a point guard from New Jersey who has committed to North Carolina State, combined to win the Skills Challenge. Ionescu and Brooks defeated Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Flores, a prep point guard from Texas, in the final.

The format for the Skills Challenge paired a WNBA player with a player from the Elite Youth Basketball League participating in the 2022 Nike Nationals for a full-court obstacle course.