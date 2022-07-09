ajc logo
Dream rookie Rhyne Howard third in WNBA 3-point contest

WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge Rhyne Howard during the WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Andrea Vilchez/SPP (Photo by /Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Credit: Sipa USA via AP

State Sports Report
By News services
42 minutes ago

Allie Quigley of the Sky won the WNBA’s 3-Point Contest for a record fourth time Saturday in Chicago, stamping herself as one of the greatest shooters in the history of the league.

Going last in the final round, Quigley easily turned away Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Atlanta Dream rookie guard Rhyne Howard. After Atkins put up 21 points and Howard had 14, Quigley rolled to 30 points.

No one in the NBA or WNBA has as many 3-point titles as Quigley, who also won the competition last year. She had been tied with Larry Bird and Craig Hodges with three apiece.

“It's definitely pretty cool to be in the history books with so many great shooters,” Quigley said. “Larry Bird, I don't know who else, but Larry Bird is enough for me.”

After winning last year in Las Vegas, the 36-year-old Quigley said it was her last 3-point contest. The crowd booed the decision.

Then the WNBA announced the 2022 All-Star Game would be in Chicago, and Quigley, who is from nearby Joliet, played college ball at DePaul and helped the Sky win the WNBA title last season, was dragged out of retirement.

That won't happen again, she said.

“A hundred percent, 120 percent, this is it,” she said. “You won't see me again.”

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Zoe Brooks, a point guard from New Jersey who has committed to North Carolina State, combined to win the Skills Challenge. Ionescu and Brooks defeated Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Flores, a prep point guard from Texas, in the final.

The format for the Skills Challenge paired a WNBA player with a player from the Elite Youth Basketball League participating in the 2022 Nike Nationals for a full-court obstacle course.

Allie Quigley competes in the three-point contest in the skills competition at the WNBA All-Star basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Allie Quigley competes in the three-point contest in the skills competition at the WNBA All-Star basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Allie Quigley competes in the three-point contest in the skills competition at the WNBA All-Star basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

