Dream open season with road loss against Wings

Latricia Trammell won her first game as a WNBA head coach. Trammell, who spent the past four seasons as an assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks, replaced Vickie Johnson in November. Johnson was not retained as Dallas’s coach despite leading the team to its first .500 season (18-18) since moving to Dallas in 2016 and leading the franchise to a playoff-game win for the first time since 2009, when they were still known as the Detroit Shock – two relocations ago.

Diamond DeShields, acquired by the Wings from Phoenix via a four-team trade in Febraury, did not play. The No. 3 pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, DeShields played about 20 minutes in the Wings’ preseason opener, but has not appeared in a game since. The team announced Wednesday that the 28-year-old guard, who won the 2021 WNBA title with the Chicago Sky, would miss “extended time” because of a knee injury.

Danielle Robinson of the Dream left the game with about eight minutes left in the first half, and Teaira McCowan of the Wings left early in the third quarter, because of left knee injuries and did not return.