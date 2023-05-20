X

Dream open season with road loss against Wings

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 of her 27 points as Dallas built a 17-point halftime lead, and the Wings beat the Dream 85-78 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Satou Sabally added 25 points, and Natasha Howard had 20 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Dallas. Howard, a three-time WNBA champion and the league’s 2019 defensive player of the year, was acquired in a trade in January.

Ogunbowale scored 12 points – including the final 10 – in a 19-0 run that made the score 33-18 when she made a 3-pointer to cap the spurt with about six minutes left in the first half.

Allisha Gray converted a three-point play that trimmed the Dream’s deficit to 81-78 with 1:04 to play – the closest the Dream had been since the first quarter – but Veronica Burton and Sabally each made two free throws from there to cap the scoring.

Rhyne Howard had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Dream, but shot only 8-of-24 from the field. Cheyenne Parker added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Gray – acquired from the Wings via trade in January – had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Latricia Trammell won her first game as a WNBA head coach. Trammell, who spent the past four seasons as an assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks, replaced Vickie Johnson in November. Johnson was not retained as Dallas’s coach despite leading the team to its first .500 season (18-18) since moving to Dallas in 2016 and leading the franchise to a playoff-game win for the first time since 2009, when they were still known as the Detroit Shock – two relocations ago.

Diamond DeShields, acquired by the Wings from Phoenix via a four-team trade in Febraury, did not play. The No. 3 pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, DeShields played about 20 minutes in the Wings’ preseason opener, but has not appeared in a game since. The team announced Wednesday that the 28-year-old guard, who won the 2021 WNBA title with the Chicago Sky, would miss “extended time” because of a knee injury.

Danielle Robinson of the Dream left the game with about eight minutes left in the first half, and Teaira McCowan of the Wings left early in the third quarter, because of left knee injuries and did not return.

The Associated Press
EXCLUSIVE: First Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up last day at Greenbriar Mall
3h ago
