Dream open five-game homestand, two already sold out

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Dream open a five-game homestand this week, and two of the games are sellouts, according to the team. The Dream’s home opener Sunday against Indiana is sold out. In addition, the June 2 game against reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas is sold out.

Limited tickets are available for the May 30 game against Chicago, the June 9 game against New York and the June 11 game against Connecticut on the homestand.

Last season, the Dream had eight sellouts at Gateway Center Arena.

“Atlanta continues to show out in support of the Dream, and we are going to have an incredible five-game opening week at Gateway Center Arena starting this Sunday,” Morgan Shaw Parker, Dream President and COO, said in a statement. “We continue to see fan excitement rising as evidenced in our continued growth in ticket sales, corporate partner investment and community programming. The energy in our arena is off the charts, and it’s something every Atlantan should experience.”

The Dream (1-1) opened the season with two road games.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

When can they return to Midtown? 1K displaced by crane crash wonder what's next
