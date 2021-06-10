Dream struggle from 3-point distance in loss to Seattle

Tiffany Hayes scored 20 in her first 20 minutes of play and finished with 22 points for the Dream (4-5). Elizabeth Williams had eight points and 12 rebounds. Atlanta was held to 35.8% shooting overall. The Dream was just 3-for-26 shooting from the 3-point line.

Breanna Stewart had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Sue Bird added 11 points and six assists for Seattle (8-2), which rebounded after a last-second loss to Dallas on Sunday. Stephanie Talbot chipped in 13 points off the bench.