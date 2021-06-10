ajc logo
X

Dream struggle from 3-point distance in loss to Seattle

Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes (15) shoots against the Seattle Storm. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes (15) shoots against the Seattle Storm. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

State Sports Report | 29 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd scored 13 of her 18 points in the first quarter to lead six Seattle players in double figures, and the Storm cruised past the Atlanta Dream 95-71 on Wednesday night in College Park.

Tiffany Hayes scored 20 in her first 20 minutes of play and finished with 22 points for the Dream (4-5). Elizabeth Williams had eight points and 12 rebounds. Atlanta was held to 35.8% shooting overall. The Dream was just 3-for-26 shooting from the 3-point line.

Breanna Stewart had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Sue Bird added 11 points and six assists for Seattle (8-2), which rebounded after a last-second loss to Dallas on Sunday. Stephanie Talbot chipped in 13 points off the bench.

Bird and Talbot each made three of Seattle’s 12 3-pointers. The Storm shot 55.6% from the field, including 12 of 22 behind the arc. Seattle also hit 13 of 16 free throws.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top