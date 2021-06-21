Dream lose Tiffany Hayes for 4-6 weeks

Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL tear in her right knee, the team announced Monday. An MRI taken over the weekend confirmed the diagnosis, and expected recovery time is approximately four to six weeks.
The injury occurred in the third quarter of the Dream’s game at Washington on Thursday.
Hayes collided with Mystics guard Ariel Atkins with 2:47 in the third quarter on an Atlanta fast break. She went to the ground and immediately grimaced while holding right knee.
Hayes re-entered with 8:57 in the fourth quarter and hit a 3-pointer. Hayes logged 33 minutes against the Mystics, notching 16 points and six assists.
“I thought Tiff played OK,” coach Mike Petersen said after the game. “She got dinged up and was limping a little bit. I played her a little bit more than I should’ve in the second half. She’s such a great player and she fights so hard.”
Hayes has played in 11 games this season and averaged a career-high 17.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals.