Dream lose 10th in row; McCoughtry gets ovation

Angel McCoughtry, who spent 10 seasons with the Dream and now plays for the Aces, checked into the game with 7.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter to an ovation from the crowd. McCoughtry, who was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2009 by Atlanta, had missed the entire season after suffering an ACL injury in the preseason.

Tiffany Hayes added 11 points for the Dream (6-19), which was just 4 for 16 from the field in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 17-9.