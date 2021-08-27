Dream lose 10th in row; McCoughtry gets ovation

Monique Billings scored 21 points for the Dream, but Atlanta dropped its 10th game in a row, falling to Las Vegas 78-71 on Thursday night in College Park.
Angel McCoughtry, who spent 10 seasons with the Dream and now plays for the Aces, checked into the game with 7.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter to an ovation from the crowd. McCoughtry, who was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2009 by Atlanta, had missed the entire season after suffering an ACL injury in the preseason.
Tiffany Hayes added 11 points for the Dream (6-19), which was just 4 for 16 from the field in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 17-9.
A’ja Wilson bounced back from one of the worst games of her career with 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists as Las Vegas gave coach Bill Laimbeer his 300th career victory.
Wilson had just four points, going 1 for 15 from the field in a loss to Connecticut on Tuesday.
Liz Cambage added 17 points and Jackie Young had 10 points and nine rebounds for Las Vegas (18-7). Laimbeer became the second coach in WNBA history to reach the milestone.