Dream improves to 4-1 for best start since 2017

The Dream (4-1) are off to their best start since 2017 when they won four of their first five games but then won just eight of the last 29 — including a nine game losing streak.

Erica Wheeler had a season-high 16 points and rookie Kristy Wallace added a career-best 15 for Atlanta. Wallace was a second-round pick out of Baylor in 2018 and made her WNBA debut in the season opener after playing professionally in her native Australia the last four seasons.