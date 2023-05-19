Dream hoping young roster takes step forward in 2023

Adding additional youth, the Dream selected Stanford guard Haley Jones No. 6 overall this year. Jones will be a lead ballhandler off the bench. She doesn’t provide much shooting – just over 21% on 3-point shots in her college career – but she should provide instant help as a playmaker and upgrade the team’s transition offense. The Dream also drafted South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (No. 8) and Michigan guard Leigha Brown (No. 15).

On defense, the Dream should be strong again after ranking fifth in defensive rating a year ago (101.8). But the team ranked 11th of 12 teams in offensive rating (98.1). The hope is adding players such as Gray, Robinson and Jones, along with the natural progression of Howard and others, translates to significant offensive improvement.

After opening at Dallas, the Dream play at Minnesota on Tuesday. Game 3 is their home opener at Gateway Center is May 28 against the Fever. The Dream are aiming for their first playoff berth since 2018.