Dream fall to Mercury in return from Olympics break

Courtney Williams led Atlanta (6-14) with 30 points. The Dream shot 41% from the field and were 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Sophie Cunningham added 17 points for Phoenix (10-10). Brittney Griner had 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, and Brianna Turner had 10 points and a season-high 17 rebounds.