Dream fall to Mercury in return from Olympics break

State Sports Report
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

PHOENIX — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 19 points, Diana Taurasi had 18 and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 92-81 on Sunday in the first game for both teams following a break for the Tokyo Olympics.

Courtney Williams led Atlanta (6-14) with 30 points. The Dream shot 41% from the field and were 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

Sophie Cunningham added 17 points for Phoenix (10-10). Brittney Griner had 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, and Brianna Turner had 10 points and a season-high 17 rebounds.

The Mercury led 20-4, shot 35 of 70 from the field and made 10 3-pointers.

