Dream drop season-finale, open playoffs versus Wings

The Atlanta Dream will start the WNBA playoffs right where they ended the regular season.

That’s playing the Dallas Wings.

The Dream (19-21) dropped the regular-season finale against the Wings, 94-77, on Sunday. They finished as the No. 6 seed and will open the first round of the playoffs at the Wings on Friday. The Wings will host the first two games of the best-of-three series. The Dream will host Game 3, if necessary.

The Wings (22-18) had an eight-point lead after three quarter and outscored the Dream 28-19 in the final period to put the game away.

Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Cheyenne Parker and Allisha Gray each had 13 points.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with a game-high 32 points.

Dream playoff schedule

Game 1: Friday, Atlanta at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 19, Atlanta at Dallas, 9 p.m. ESPN

Game 3*: Friday, Sept. 22, Dallas at Atlanta, TBD, ESPN2

*-If necessary

