Dream drop fourth game in a row

Courtney Williams had 19 points — on 7-of-20 shooting — and 11 rebounds but the Dream lost to the Seattle Storm 86-75 Friday night in College Park.
Candace Parker scored 17 but the Dream (4-6) lost their fourth straight game and fell to 1-4 at home.
Jewel Loyd scored 20 points, Breanna Stewart pitched in with a double-double and Seattle remained unbeaten on the road.
Loyd, who came into the game tied for third in the league with 25 made 3-pointers, hit 2 of 5 from beyond the arc as the Storm (9-2) shot 47.6% from distance (10 of 21). Stewart scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half to help Seattle take a 45-35 lead. Stewart finished with 13 rebounds as Seattle improved to 4-0 away from home.
Seattle shot 58% in the first half, hitting 6 of 10 from distance. The Dream made just 10 of 37 shots (27%), including 2 of 10 from beyond the arc, in the first half but kept within striking distance by making 13 of 14 free throws.
Epiphanny Prince came off the bench to score 11 for the Storm, who won their second straight and sport the best record in the league. Prince sank 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.