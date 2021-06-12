Dream drop fourth game in a row

Loyd, who came into the game tied for third in the league with 25 made 3-pointers, hit 2 of 5 from beyond the arc as the Storm (9-2) shot 47.6% from distance (10 of 21). Stewart scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half to help Seattle take a 45-35 lead. Stewart finished with 13 rebounds as Seattle improved to 4-0 away from home.

Seattle shot 58% in the first half, hitting 6 of 10 from distance. The Dream made just 10 of 37 shots (27%), including 2 of 10 from beyond the arc, in the first half but kept within striking distance by making 13 of 14 free throws.