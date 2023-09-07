Dream clinch their first WNBA playoff spot since 2018

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

State Sports Report
By News services
Updated 1 hour ago
X

Allisha Gray scored 18 points, Monique Billings set season-highs with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Dream beat the Seattle Storm 79-68 on Wednesday night in College Park to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2018.

The Dream (18-20) are tied with Washington for sixth in the WNBA standings. The Dream host the Mystics on Friday before closing the season against fourth-place Dallas. The Dream have beaten Washington in two of three matchups this season.

Cheyenne Parker added 17 points and Rhyne Howard scored 10 for the Dream.

ExploreDream schedule and results

Atlanta trailed 36-33 before closing the first half on a 14-4 run to lead 47-40 at the break. Gray and Parker each made 5 of 8 shots in the first half to help the Dream shoot 54% from the field.

Aari McDonald made a long 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to extend the Dream’s lead to 65-52 with 23.7 seconds left in the third quarter. Billings completed a three-point play for a 72-62 lead midway through the fourth, and Rhyne Howard made the Dream’s third 3-pointer of the game with 2:55 remaining for a 12-point lead.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle (11-27) with 26 points on 8-of-25 shooting. Sami Whitcomb added 13 points and Ezi Magbegor had 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

About the Author

News services
Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton DA Fani Willis seeks to shield jurors in Trump trial5h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

6th teen in pickup truck survived Gwinnett crash that killed 5
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in 6-year-old daughter’s shooting in SW Atlanta
6h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton judge ‘very skeptical’ of trying all 19 Trump defendants together
9h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton judge ‘very skeptical’ of trying all 19 Trump defendants together
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at NW Atlanta apartments
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia State offensive line awaits next test against Connecticut
5h ago
Paul Johnson, Brian McCann lead Georgia Sports Hall’s 2024 class
Dream lose to the Lynx in overtime
Featured

Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
What to know about Georgia’s RICO law
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top