Dream bounce back with big win over Mercury

“I think it started on the defensive end, good offense comes from good defense,” Wallace said of her season-high point total. “My teammates were able to find me in open spots. We tried to attack and kind of expose them on that end. But it’s the credit of my teammates for finding me and for getting open as well, on the dribble.”

The Dream never trailed, took at 12-point lead at the end of the first quarter and limited Phoenix (2-6) to just eight points in the second to take a 50-23 lead into halftime.

Diamond DeShields, the only Mercury player to score in double figures, finished with 23 points. Skylar Diggins-Smith (19.2 points per game) and Diana Taurasi (16.0) — the team’s top scorers — combined for nine points on 3-of-17 shooting. Phoenix has lost five consecutive games.

The Dream announced their third sellout crowd of the season with an attendance of 3,138.

“I mean the energy is great, compared to last season even, it’s like day and night,” Parker said. “The vibes, the energy, the excitement, I think it’s really great just to have that and just to feed off of that.”

The Dream host the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.