Dream beat Fever for first victory

INDIANAPOLIS — Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, Courtney Williams added 16 and Atlanta beat the Indiana Fever 83-79 on Friday night for the Dream’s first victory of the season.
Carter made 1 of 2 free throws with 4.5 seconds left for a four-point lead. Indiana, without a timeout, turned it over near midcourt as time expired.
Tiffany Hayes had 14 points for Atlanta (1-2). Williams made four of the Dream’s 11 3-pointers.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 points for Indiana (0-4). Jessica Breland had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Bernadett Hatar scored 12 points. Teaira McCowan became the eighth-fastest WNBA player to reach 500 career rebounds, doing so in just 60 games.
Hayes and Carter each scored 12 points in the first half and Atlanta led 41-34 at the break. Shekinna Stricklen scored nine points in just five second-half minutes for Atlanta, making 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions late in the third for a 57-55 lead.