Dream announce contract extension for Cheyenne Parker

A 6-foot-4 forward, Parker joined the Dream for the 2021 season. In two seasons with the team, Parker has averaged 11.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Last season, Parker set career-highs in several categories: field goals made (176), points (426), defensive rebounds (163), total rebounds (222), assists (71), steals (37), games played (36) and games started (35).

“I’m so excited about this extension. We’re building something special here in Atlanta, (and) I’m so honored to be a part of that,” Parker said in a statement from the team. “(Coach) Tanisha (Wright) and the coaching staff are going to continue to push me, and because of that they will get the best out of me night in and night out. I have a lot of respect for this staff, so it’s easy to compete hard for them. We’re going to have a lot of fun, that’s all I know.”