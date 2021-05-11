Dream add former Georgia star Frett, La-Force as assistants

Frett is a former All-American and four-time All-SEC honoree at Georgia. She comes to the Dream after serving as an assistant coach at Auburn for the 2019-20 season. Previously, she coached six seasons at the University of Virginia. Frett played seven seasons in the WNBA. She retired to take a full-time coaching position at Georgia from 2005-11. She also served as the program’s director of operations for two seasons.

“I am just excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Atlanta Dream and work with the coaches and the players,” Frett said in a statement. “Being a former WNBA player and having the chance to be back in the league but in a different way feels great. I’m absolutely excited about the opportunity.”