Dream add former Georgia star Frett, La-Force as assistants

The Atlanta Dream have hired La’Keshia Frett and Daynia La-Force as assistant coaches ahead of the 2021 season, the team announced Tuesday. They join Interim head coach Mike Petersen and assistant coach Darius Taylor.
Frett is a former All-American and four-time All-SEC honoree at Georgia. She comes to the Dream after serving as an assistant coach at Auburn for the 2019-20 season. Previously, she coached six seasons at the University of Virginia. Frett played seven seasons in the WNBA. She retired to take a full-time coaching position at Georgia from 2005-11. She also served as the program’s director of operations for two seasons.
“I am just excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Atlanta Dream and work with the coaches and the players,” Frett said in a statement. “Being a former WNBA player and having the chance to be back in the league but in a different way feels great. I’m absolutely excited about the opportunity.”
La-Force joins the Dream staff after most recently leading Rhode Island for five seasons. She was a standout member of the Georgetown women’s basketball team. La-Force has two sons — Terance Mann currently plays for the Los Angeles Clippers and Martin Mann plays at Pace University. Her husband, Eddie Benton, is currently an assistant coach at Brown University.
“Being able to add La’Keshia Frett and Daynia La-Force to our coaching staff is so exciting,” Petersen said in a statement. “La’Keshia is one of the all-time great players in our sport, and Daynia has had an excellent career both as a player and a coach. They bring a depth of knowledge that will help both our players and our staff immensely.” `
The Atlanta Dream open the 2021 WNBA season on Friday against the Connecticut Sun.