Dream acquire Allisha Gray from Dallas

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Dream acquired Allisha Gray from the Dallas Wings, the team announced Saturday.

The Dream sent the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft and a first-round pick in the 2025 draft to acquire Gray, who was a high school star in Georgia.

“Adding Allisha Gray is a huge step for our organization, and we are all celebrating a big win today,” said Dan Padover, the Dream’s general manager and executive vice president, in a statement released by team Saturday. “She is one of the best two-way guards in the world and is in the prime of her career. The intensity in her style of play will fit perfectly here in Atlanta.”

A 6-foot guard, Gray played at Washington County High School and was chosen the AJC’s Class 3A state player of the year as a junior. She later played at North Carolina for two seasons and South Carolina for two. She was voted Rookie of the Year in the WNBA in 2017 and won a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics. Gray averaged 13.3 points. 2.5 assists (both her WNBA career highs) and 4.8 rebounds per game last season for the Wings. She has averaged 11.7 points, 2.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game over her six seasons in the WNBA.

