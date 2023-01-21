Dream acquire Allisha Gray from Dallas

The Dream sent the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft and a first-round pick in the 2025 draft to acquire Gray, who was a high school star in Georgia.

“Adding Allisha Gray is a huge step for our organization, and we are all celebrating a big win today,” said Dan Padover, the Dream’s general manager and executive vice president, in a statement released by team Saturday. “She is one of the best two-way guards in the world and is in the prime of her career. The intensity in her style of play will fit perfectly here in Atlanta.”