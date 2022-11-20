Dismal second half eliminates Georgia State from bowl contention

After falling behind 7-0, Georgia State got a pair of field goals from Michael Hayes and two scoop-and-scores by the defense. The first one came when Tyler Gore sacked James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio, and Javon Denis recovered and ran 21 yards for the score. The second came when Bryquice Brown caused a fumble, and Gordon Terrell picked it up and ran 51 yards for a score.

Even when James Madison scored to make the score 27-14, the Panthers answered on the next play when Jamari Thrash took a flip pass from Darren Grainger and ran for a 75-yard touchdown that put GSU ahead 34-14 at the half.

Georgia State had no success in the second half. The Panthers had to punt on their first three possessions, and Grainger lost a fumble that led to a James Madison touchdown.

“They have a very good defensive front,” Elliott said. “We were searching a little bit, but couldn’t get our bearings. Without watching the film, I can’t give a good description of what they did, but they just out-executed us on the defensive front.”

Grainger completed 8 of 15 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown and ran 11 times for 31 yards and one touchdown. Carroll had 13 carries for 35 yards and one touchdown, and Tucker Gregg ran 13 times for 15 yards. Thrash caught four passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

The Georgia State defense was led by linebacker Jordan Veneziale with 11 tackles. The Panthers produced three sacks, nine tackles for loss, two hurries and forced two fumbles.

Centeio, an all-conference candidate, completed his first 15 throws and finished 21-for-27 passing for 274 yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia State will finish its season next week against Marshall in Huntington, W.Va.