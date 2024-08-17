State Sports Report

Dacula’s Jackson Buchanan falls at U.S. Amateur, just misses Masters

Illinois golfer Jackson Buchanan hits from the second fairway during the final round of the NCAA college men's stroke play golf championship, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By Staff and wire reports
Updated 16 minutes ago

Jackson Buchanan of Dacula fell in the semifinals Saturday in the U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine National in Chaska, Minn.

Buchanan, who attended Buford High School, is a senior at the University of Illinois.

Noah Kent holed a crucial 18-foot putt on the 15th hole to match birdies and stay 1 up, and the Iowa sophomore held on to beat Buchanan 2 up.

Jose Luis Ballester of Spain won his semifinal match against fellow Spaniard Luis Masaveu, taking the lead for the first time with a birdie on the ninth hole and pulling away on the middle of the back nine at Hazeltine National.

The winners of Saturday’s semifinals earned invitations to the Masters and the U.S. Open, while the winner on Sunday also gets into the British Open.

Kent and Ballester will meet in a 36-hole title match on Sunday.

Kent has not trailed in any match since the 12th hole of the second round. He took the lead for good on the fifth hole, though it was tight down the stretch. Buchanan, who earlier in the week had beaten top-ranked amateur Luke Clanton, holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the 15th that looked like it might allow him to square the match.

Kent calmly rolled in his 15-foot birdie on top of him. On the next hole, Buchanan’s drive went left over the creek, but it appeared to hit a spectator and roll back into the water. That led to double bogey, and he was 2 down with two holes to play.

Buchanan won the 17th with a birdie, but his tee shot found a bunker left of the 18th fairway, and his next shot hit the lip. Kent hit his approach to about 6 feet and never had to putt for his victory.

Ballester, an Arizona State senior, seized on mistakes by Masaveu to win the 13th and 14th and go 3 up to seize control of the match. They halved the par-5 15th with pars, and Ballester closed him out, 3 and 2, with a par on the 16th.

