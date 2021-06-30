ajc logo
Courtney Williams leads Dream over Liberty

Courtney Williams finished with 18 points for the Dream. AJC file photo

Courtney Williams scored 18 points, including a go-ahead basket with 58.2 seconds left, and the Dream beat the New York Liberty 73-69 on Tuesday night in College Park.

Williams gave the Dream a 71-69 lead on a baseline jumper. Betnijah Laney had multiple chances at the other end for New York, but Crystal Bradford blocked her second attempt.

Chennedy Carter made one of two free throws with 18.4 seconds left to give the Dream a three-point lead. Sami Whitcomb was off on a 3-pointer and Williams sealed it with a free throw.

Bradford set career highs with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Dream (6-9). Carter and Cheyenne Parker each added 11 points, and Tiffany Hayes did not play.

Laney had 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists for New York (8-9). Michaela Onyenwere added 13 points, Whitcomb had 11 and Leaonna Odom 10.

