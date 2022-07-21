ajc logo
X

Coco Gauff ready to take the court in Atlanta Open exhibition match

Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Amanda Anisimova of the United States in a third-round women's singles match on Day 6 of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Combined ShapeCaption
Coco Gauff of the United States returns the ball to Amanda Anisimova of the United States in a third-round women's singles match on Day 6 of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

The Atlanta Open will run from this weekend through July 31 at Atlantic Station, featuring its toughest field yet. Top players such as John Isner, Nick Kyrgios and Reilly Opelka will take the court in hopes of bringing home the championship trophy.

After a couple of days of men’s qualifying matches, the Atlanta Open turns to its annual women’s play, which this year consists of two exhibition matches that feature three top names in women’s tennis. Former Atlanta resident Coco Gauff will take part in each match.

“I think it will just be different just playing in front of the familiar city that you’re used to, that you grew up in,” Gauff said. “I think that would be different, and I know I’m going to see a lot of familiar faces in the crowd, too. That’s what I’m not used to because I’m playing everywhere except home. So, I’m excited to see some familiar faces.”

Gauff was scheduled to take on Leylah Fernandez in the Open. However, on Wednesday night, Fernandez announced that she had withdrawn from the exhibition because of a foot injury she suffered at the French Open.

Gauff now will face 2020 Auckland Open doubles winner Taylor Townsend at 7 p.m. Sunday and five-time WTA singles title holder Sofia Kenin at 7 p.m. Monday. Kenin will make her return to the court in this exhibition match after battling a right ankle injury.

“I’m hoping that she’s completely healthy, and I’m glad to see her back on tour. … She’s obviously a great competitor, and I think it’s going to be a fun match,” Gauff said.

Since making her professional debut in 2019, Gauff has continued to establish herself as one of the better young tennis players in the game. She holds two WTA titles in the 2019 Linz Open and Emilia-Romagna Open. She currently holds a career-high No. 11 world ranking in singles and a No. 6 world ranking in doubles.

Gauff will enter this exhibition match as the 2022 French Open runner-up and is coming off two wins in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships before losing in the third round.

“These past couple of months have been, I guess, a range of emotions from, you know, anxiety, happiness, disappointment, everything, and I’m thankful for these past couple months, and I learned a lot from it, Gauff said. “I learned a lot about myself from it, and I think I’ve just learned the most that … after losses, you learn a lot, even though it feels kind of bad in the moment, but once you take time to reflect, you can get a lot from it.”

While both matches are exhibitions, Gauff aims to make sure she balances serious play and having fun with this opportunity.

She said she still will compete to her fullest potential, but wants the game “for sure to be super positive and upbeat. I mean, I’m really excited. Definitely some big, big hitting I’m not really good at trick shots,” she joked. “I can’t do any trick shots and maybe I might try to throw in a couple, but I don’t know I’d probably be more like failures, but you know, it’ll make the crowd laugh.”

About the Author

Follow Erika LeFlouria on twitter

Erika is an intern with the sports team. She is a recent graduate of Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in Media and Communication Studies. She has written for Softball America, Volleyball Magazine, Her Campus FSU, College Magazine and served as the Deputy Sports Editor for the FSView & Florida Flambeau.

Editors' Picks
Kirby Smart, Georgia finalize $112.5M contract extension4h ago
Georgia Tech-Clemson Chick-fil-A Kickoff game sold out
7h ago
Falcons place Deion Jones on PUP list
1h ago
Braves better than last year but need more pitching to repeat
2h ago
Braves better than last year but need more pitching to repeat
2h ago
Unflappable Jimbo Fisher caps off lively SEC Media Days
5h ago
The Latest
Georgia Tech, Georgia State each have two players on Doak Walker watch list
Local golf: David Ford runs away with 116th Southern Amateur
Tiffany Hayes scores 31 as Dream upset Aces in Las Vegas
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
12h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top