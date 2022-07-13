Clark Atlanta, Morehouse gain preseason SIAC honors

Clark Atlanta and Morehouse had five players recognized as the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced its preseason football team Wednesday.
Clark Atlanta linebacker Rodney Lewis and Charles Crawford earned first-team honors along with Morehouse linebacker Daylon Land, defensive back Armani Maddox and return specialist Marqueiz Pride.
Albany State quarterback Dionte Bonneau, who played at Banneker High, was named the preseason offensive player of the year, with Lane College’s Andrew Farmer honored as preseason defensive player of the year.
Defending conference champion Albany State was the overwhelming pick to repeat as Eastern Division champs, while Miles was the preseason pick in the West. Morehouse finished fourth in the preseason division poll, with Clark Atlanta seventh.
