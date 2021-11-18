Clark Atlanta makes decision on football coach

Coach Tim Bowens was relieved of his duties by athletic director Lin Dawson. Bowens coached the Panthers for two seasons, compiling a 2-18 record. The team was 2-8 this season and 0-10 in Bowen’s debut season of 2019. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Clark Atlanta did not play in the 2020 season.

“I appreciate the hard work that Tim Bowens has put in the past three years,” Dawson said in a statement released by the school. “As head of this department, I pledged to make sure that we meet and exceed high expectations on the field and off, and sometimes that requires some hard decisions. Bowens is a very high-character leader, and I appreciate his service and commitment to Clark Atlanta University athletics. I wish the best for Tim and his family in the future.”