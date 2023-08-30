BreakingNews
Christopher Eubanks loses in U.S. Open; Ben Shelton, Coco Gauff advance

Former Georgia Tech star Christopher Eubanks lost to French wild-card Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the second round of the U.S. Open Wednesday in New York.

The former Westlake High player, seeded 28th, defeated Soonwoo Kwon Monday in the first round. Eubanks gained the attention of tennis fans world wide with his impressive run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals in July.

Ben Shelton, who was born in Atlanta, beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 7-6 (1), 1-0, retired, on Wednesday.

Coco Gauff, who was also born in Atlanta, cruised into the third round with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva.

The sixth-seeded Gauff approached the net 18 times, winning 15 of those points, and she credited that newfound net game after struggling to beat German Laura Siegemund in three sets in the first round.

“I learned to be aggressive,” the 19-year-old Gauff said in her on-court interview. “I did well making her play off her back foot.”

Gauff next faces 32nd-seeded Elise Mertens, who came back to beat American Danielle Collins 3-6, 7-6 (9), 6-1.

In the biggest upset of the day, seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas fell in the second round to 128th-ranked Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-7 (5) 7-6 (6), 6-3.

On Thursday

John Isner vs. Michael Mmoh, 11 a.m.

Where/when to watch on TV

Noon, ESPN and 6 p.m. on ESPN2

