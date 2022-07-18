Cheyenne Parker’s double-double lifts Dream over Mercury

Sophie Cunningham hit a 3-pointer with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter to give Phoenix a 73-70 lead, but Erica Wheeler answered with back-to-back 3s, Hayes made a floater to make it 78-73 and the Dream led the rest of the way. The Mercury went 1 for 7 from the field and committed three turnovers over the final 5-plus minutes.

Wheeler added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Atlanta (11-14), and AD Durr hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points.