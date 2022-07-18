ajc logo
X

Cheyenne Parker’s double-double lifts Dream over Mercury

Cheyenne Parker (right) matched her season high with 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Dream to an 85-75 victory against the host Mercury on Sunday. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Cheyenne Parker (right) matched her season high with 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Dream to an 85-75 victory against the host Mercury on Sunday. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

State Sports Report
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

PHOENIX — Cheyenne Parker matched her season high with 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Tiffany Hayes added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists and the Atlanta Dream defeated the Phoenix Mercury 85-75 on Sunday.

Sophie Cunningham hit a 3-pointer with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter to give Phoenix a 73-70 lead, but Erica Wheeler answered with back-to-back 3s, Hayes made a floater to make it 78-73 and the Dream led the rest of the way. The Mercury went 1 for 7 from the field and committed three turnovers over the final 5-plus minutes.

ExploreMore Dream coverage from the AJC

Wheeler added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Atlanta (11-14), and AD Durr hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points.

Rhyne Howard (right shoulder), Nia Coffey (right knee) and Monique Billings (right ankle) did not play for the Dream. Howard, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, is the team’s leading scorer (14.7 per game), and Billings leads Atlanta in rebounding (6.2 per game).

The Dream snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the third time in their last nine games.

Diana Taurasi led Phoenix (11-16) with 23 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 14, but the duo combined to make 12 of 36 from the field and 2 of 13 from 3-point range. Shey Peddy tied her season high with 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and had five assists. Cunningham finished with 11 points and a career-high nine rebounds.

Editors' Picks
2 arrested in alleged Lovejoy Walmart kidnapping7h ago
Diamondbacks select Druw Jones at No. 2 overall in 2022 MLB draft
2h ago
Braves ace Max Fried pulls out of All-Star game
10h ago
Atlanta United reacts to Darren Eales leaving for Newcastle
2h ago
Atlanta United reacts to Darren Eales leaving for Newcastle
2h ago
4 dead after small planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport
3h ago
The Latest
Tiffany Hayes scores 18 but Dream fall to the Sun
Clark Atlanta, Morehouse gain preseason SIAC honors
Long scoreless stretch costs Dream in road loss to Sky
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top