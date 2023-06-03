X

Cheyenne Parker scores 25 but Dream fall to unbeaten Aces

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By News services
12 hours ago

Cheyenne Parker had 25 points and 11 rebounds but the Dream lost to the Las Vegas Aces 92-87 on Friday night in College Park.

Allisha Gray added 16 points and Rhyne Howard scored 15 for the Dream (2-3).

A’ja Wilson scored 21 points and Candace Parker moved into eighth on the WNBA’s career scoring list for Las Vegas (5-0).

Candace Parker passed Katie Smith (6,452) on the points list and now trails Sue Bird (6,803) for seventh.

Kelsey Plum made a key steal of Aari McDonald and Chelsea Gray raced the other way for a fast-break layup to extend Las Vegas’ lead to 89-84. But Howard completed a three-point play at the other end with 36 seconds left.

Gray answered with a jumper from the free-throw line with 22.5 seconds left for a four-point lead and Kiah Stokes blocked Howard's 3-point attempt at the other end.

Jackie Young scored 20 points, Plum added 15 and Candace Parker finished with 13 for Las Vegas.

Las Vegas led 45-30 at the break behind 12 points apiece from Wilson and Young.

