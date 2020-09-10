Brown wins starting QB job at Georgia State

The lanky Brown (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) is a good runner with a strong arm. He won the job ahead of Jamil Muhammad, a redshirt freshman who transferred from Vanderbilt, and redshirt freshman K.J. Harvey.

“Quad has got a little better understanding of the offense than the other quarterbacks at this time,” coach Shawn Elliott said. “He was down there repping with the offense all last fall, and that helped him with his development. He wasn’t down there on the scout team taking a bunch of reps in other types of offenses. He was running our offense and that helped.”