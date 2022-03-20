Hamburger icon
BREAKING: William Byron wins QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Joey Logano (22) leads on the restart during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

State Sports Report
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

As chaos surrounded him on Atlanta Motor Speedway, young William Byron survived the war of attrition. In a NASCAR Cup Series season loaded with new – from cars to tracks to winners – Byron became the latest youngster to finish No. 1.

Byron won the QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, steadily staying near the front in a race that featured its own March Madness. There were more than 27 cars involved in wrecks, setting a record at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Byron earned his first victory of the season and second top-five finish. It was his first victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

This is a developing story. Please return to AJC.com for updates.

