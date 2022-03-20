BREAKING: William Byron wins QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

As chaos surrounded him on Atlanta Motor Speedway, young William Byron survived the war of attrition. In a NASCAR Cup Series season loaded with new – from cars to tracks to winners – Byron became the latest youngster to finish No. 1.
Byron won the QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, steadily staying near the front in a race that featured its own March Madness. There were more than 27 cars involved in wrecks, setting a record at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Byron earned his first victory of the season and second top-five finish. It was his first victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
This is a developing story. Please return to AJC.com for updates.
