ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Dream select Rhyne Howard with first No. 1 selection since 2009

The Atlanta Dream selected Kentucky's Rhyne Howard (10) with the first pick in the 2022 WNBA draft. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

caption arrowCaption
The Atlanta Dream selected Kentucky's Rhyne Howard (10) with the first pick in the 2022 WNBA draft. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

State Sports Report
By Brandon Sudge, for the AJC
27 minutes ago

A group of Atlanta Dream executives were tucked in the corner of the Renaissance Midtown hotel decked out in red-and-blue garb. A phone placed in the center of the ballroom’s oblong table had connection to the WNBA as they received the draft call and celebratory reaction from a collaborative front office.

It had the Dream’s No. 1 pick, their first since 2009, stashed inside an envelope nearly ready to send across the basketball world. Not only that, it had the Dream’s most-important foundational piece for a first-year front office tasked with starting a rebuild.

ExploreDream have eyes set on Rhyne Howard for important No. 1 pick

Inside the envelope announced by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, the pick was in: Rhyne Howard, guard, Kentucky.

Atlanta hadn’t made a first-round pick since 2009, when it took a star in Angel McCoughtry. Now the Dream hold the same star-studded aspirations for Howard.

Atlanta general manager Dan Padover made a last-minute trade to select the player he saw leading the Dream’s rebuild toward contention. He traded the original No. 3 selection to the Washington Mystics for the top selection, No. 14 pick and the rights to swap the 2023 first-round pick, traded to Atlanta from the Los Angeles Sparks’ acquisition of second-year guard Chennedy Carter.

Atlanta will also select at No. 15 on Monday night.

Howard has been long-regarded as a college star, with numerous conference first-team honors and All-American nominations. Howard averaged 20.5 points and 7.4 rebounds as a Kentucky senior as a leading piece to the team’s SEC championship title.

Last season, Atlanta took Arizona guard Aari McDonald with the No. 3 selection.

About the Author

Brandon Sudge
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dream have eyes set on Rhyne Howard for important No. 1 pick
Masters Leaderboard
Georgia State basketball coach Jonas Hayes jumps on chance to come home
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top