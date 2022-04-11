BREAKING: Dream select Rhyne Howard with first No. 1 selection since 2009

A group of Atlanta Dream executives were tucked in the corner of the Renaissance Midtown hotel decked out in red-and-blue garb. A phone placed in the center of the ballroom’s oblong table had connection to the WNBA as they received the draft call and celebratory reaction from a collaborative front office.
It had the Dream’s No. 1 pick, their first since 2009, stashed inside an envelope nearly ready to send across the basketball world. Not only that, it had the Dream’s most-important foundational piece for a first-year front office tasked with starting a rebuild.
Inside the envelope announced by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, the pick was in: Rhyne Howard, guard, Kentucky.
Atlanta hadn’t made a first-round pick since 2009, when it took a star in Angel McCoughtry. Now the Dream hold the same star-studded aspirations for Howard.
Atlanta general manager Dan Padover made a last-minute trade to select the player he saw leading the Dream’s rebuild toward contention. He traded the original No. 3 selection to the Washington Mystics for the top selection, No. 14 pick and the rights to swap the 2023 first-round pick, traded to Atlanta from the Los Angeles Sparks’ acquisition of second-year guard Chennedy Carter.
Atlanta will also select at No. 15 on Monday night.
Howard has been long-regarded as a college star, with numerous conference first-team honors and All-American nominations. Howard averaged 20.5 points and 7.4 rebounds as a Kentucky senior as a leading piece to the team’s SEC championship title.
Last season, Atlanta took Arizona guard Aari McDonald with the No. 3 selection.
About the Author