Big changes at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Follow along with photos

Heavy machinery is is wreaking havoc on Atlanta Motor Speedway. And it’s quite a sight at the site.

Literally just after the checkered flag signaled the end of the Quaker State 400 race on July 11, work began on a multi-million-dollar project to repave the track while also altering the pitch of the turns and the width of the straightaways. The banking of the turns will go from 24 degrees to 28 degrees, steeper than any other intermediate-sized track. Much of the rest of the track will be narrowed from 55 feet to 40 feet (with the front straightaway 52 feet wide).