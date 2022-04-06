Bartley Forrester, Georgia Tech win big at Calusa Cup

Georgia’s Trent Phillips tied for fourth, Maxwell Ford tied for 25, Nic Cassidy tied for 30th and Ben van Wyk tied for 34th.

Caption Pierceson Coody of Texas won the individual winner and led the Longhorns to victory in the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational. Credit: Stan Awtrey

Texas runs away with Haskins Award Invitational

Pierceson Coody of Texas returned to action for the first time since his fall injury to shoot 17 under and lead the Longhorns to victory in the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational at historic Forest Hills Golf Club.

Coody shot rounds of 67-66-66 and fined six shots ahead of three others. The victory earned him an exemption into the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship in Tampa. An exemption was also extended to Texas teammate Cole Hammer.

Coody injured the right radial head in his right arm after running into a padded wall during a relay race. He had not played since October.

No. 9 Texas shot a tournament-record 50 under par and beat No. 2-ranked Oklahoma State by 26 shots. Four Longhorns finished in the top 10.

Host Augusta, boosted by Jack Vajda’s tie for 21st finish, finished eighth. Mercer was 12th, and Georgia State was 13th, thanks to a strong 3-over 291 on the final day.

Members of each team received tickets to attend the Monday practice round for the Masters.

Laura Walker team qualifies for Ga. State Parks Cup

The team of Austin Cudd, Nick Thompson, Rhett Holley and Will Spivey shot 16-under 56 to win the Georgia State Parks Cup qualifier at The Lakes at Laura Walker in Waycross.

They won in a chip-off over Rick Hagen, Derek Taylor, Zach Thornton and Koby Manders, who also shot 56.

The teams qualified for the championship round, which will be May 21 at Laura Walker. Members of the winning team earn an expense-paid trip to Brasstown Valley Resort.

Caption (L-R) Folds of Honor representative Sara Bush, speaker and recipient Liz O'Hare accept a check for $250,000 from Golf Club of Georgia committee member Bill Freitag for academic scholarships. Credit: Special Photo Credit: Special Photo Caption (L-R) Folds of Honor representative Sara Bush, speaker and recipient Liz O'Hare accept a check for $250,000 from Golf Club of Georgia committee member Bill Freitag for academic scholarships. Credit: Special Photo Credit: Special Photo

Golf Club of Georgia raises $250K for Folds of Honor

The Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta raised $250,000 for Folds of Honor to benefit academic scholarships for Georgia students.

Liz O’Hare, a Folds of Honor recipient, was the guest speaker.

The scholarships support the spouses and children of military members who have died or been disabled while serving in the armed forces. The educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12. All the money raised stays in Georgia.

Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 35,000 scholarships valued at more than $160 million.