Atlanta Vibe win inaugural match in five sets

The Atlanta Vibe won its first match in the Pro Volleyball Federation by defeating the host Omaha Supernovas in five sets for a 3-2 win on Wednesday night in its debut match.

Atlanta hit the road to take a win from the Supernovas in front of 11,624 fans at CHI Health Center in Omaha, a new record for fans at a women’s professional volleyball match in the United States.

A pair of kills from Atlanta outside hitter Alli Linnehan got the night started, giving her the first points in league history. After taking the first two sets from the Supernovas, Omaha kept the visiting Vibe from a sweep with a strong 25-17 win in the third set and a closer 25-19 win in the fourth.