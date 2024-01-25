Atlanta Vibe win inaugural match in five sets

The Atlanta Vibe won its first match in the Pro Volleyball Federation by defeating the host Omaha Supernovas in five sets for a 3-2 win on Wednesday night in its debut match.
Atlanta hit the road to take a win from the Supernovas in front of 11,624 fans at CHI Health Center in Omaha, a new record for fans at a women’s professional volleyball match in the United States.
A pair of kills from Atlanta outside hitter Alli Linnehan got the night started, giving her the first points in league history. After taking the first two sets from the Supernovas, Omaha kept the visiting Vibe from a sweep with a strong 25-17 win in the third set and a closer 25-19 win in the fourth.
A back-and-forth fifth set swung back in Atlanta’s favor after an attack error from Omaha that gave the Vibe set point, which they finished off with Leah Edmond’s 27th kill of the match.
Edmond’s 29 points led both teams, while Linnehan followed her with 16 points (13 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace), and opposite Grace Cleveland tallied 15 points in the Vibe’s five-set win (11 kills, 4 blocks).
Atlanta continues their season-opening road trip, taking on the Orlando Valkyries on Friday night at Addition Financial Arena at 7 p.m. on Bally Live.
