Atlanta shut out of Final Four through 2030

Las Vegas will be a first-time host of the Final Four.

“We are excited to bring the NCAA’s premier championship to Las Vegas, a city that for a number of years has hosted numerous championships from several member conferences,” Chris Reynolds, athletic director at Bradley and the chair of the committee, said in a statement. “The feedback from leagues, the fans of their teams and the media covering the events staged there has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are confident we’ll get the same reviews when the Men’s Final Four is played at Allegiant Stadium.”

The Final Four previously was awarded to Houston (2023), Phoenix (2024), San Antonio (2025) and Indianapolis (2026).

“The bad news is it was canceled. The good news is we’ve got a real good chance to get it back. The bad news is it’ll be (six) to 10 years,” Atlanta Sports Council President Dan Corso told the AJC after the tournament in Atlanta was canceled. “… I think the NCAA really appreciated the way we reacted and how we worked with them to untie things in the days following (the cancellation). I think that has put us in a great position.”

The 2020 Final Four was awarded to Atlanta in 2014, another example of how far in advance the event is booked.

Atlanta has hosted the men’s Final Four on four occasions: 1977 at The Omni and 2002, 2007 and 2013 at the Georgia Dome.