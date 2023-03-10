Atlanta Motor Speedway to celebrate iconic 1992 race for NASCAR’s 75th anniversary

Fans attending the Ambetter Health 400 weekend can see cars from all eras of NASCAR, including the No. 43 car that Petty drove in that final NASCAR start at AMS 31 years ago, courtesy of the Petty Museum. It will be on display at the Bootleggers area, which sits atop Turn 4.

“It didn’t end the race in the same shape it started the race,” Hutchinson said.

Also on display will be the No. 22 car that Red Byron drove in the sport’s early days and Elliott’s No. 11 from 1992, courtesy of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame.

Tickets available

Tickets are still available for the events Saturday and Sunday of race weekend. The Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 and the Xfinity Series Raptor King of Tough 250 races will be held Saturday. The Ambetter Heath 400 NASCAR race will be held Sunday. Tickets for kids are free Saturday and $10 on Sunday.

“We are about as affordable entertainment as you will find in the city of Atlanta,” Hutchinson said.

Autograph session

The Craftsman Truck Series autograph session will return that Saturday. The morning of the Fr8 208 race, Truck Series drivers will be signing autographs in front of the AMS Fan Stage. The event returns for the first time since 2019.

Start your engines

SAG Award-winning actor and producer Jesse Metcalfe, who will appear in Amazon Prime Video’s coming film “On a Wing and a Prayer,” will give drivers the command to start their engines for the Ambetter Health 400.

What’s new at AMS

New to AMS this year is the Peach Park, a walking park as part of the infield, offering those staying the weekend a place to relax. The Peach Pit also will return as a weekend party spot.