Atlanta listed among potential hosts of Rugby World Cup

The World Rugby Council, the sport’s global governing body, voted Thursday to hold its 2031 men’s World Cup and 2033 women’s World Cup in the U.S. The organization listed 25 U.S cities, including Atlanta, that “will continue to pursue the opportunity to host matches in either or both Rugby World Cup tournaments.”

World Rugby hasn’t said how many cities will host matches, but envisions the action being spread across stadiums from coast to coast – mostly NFL and MLS venues, such as Mercedes-Benz Stadium – and sees the event as a pivotal opportunity to grow the sport in this country.