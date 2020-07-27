X

Atlanta Dream win season opener

Atlanta Dream forward Monique Billings (25) and guard Chennedy Carter congratulate each other at the end of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

By The Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla. — Monique Billings had a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, rookie Chennedy Carter added 18 points and eight assists, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 105-95 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Betnijah Laney had a career-best 19 points, Elizabeth Williams added 17 and Shekinna Stricklen had 16, including four 3-pointers, for Atlanta.

Arike Ogunbowale and Allisha Gray led Dallas with 19 points apiece and Isabella Harrison scored 18 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Satou Sabally, the No. 2 pick in April’s draft, had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Atlanta shot 54.8% and scored its most points since a 109-100 win over Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 2018.

Billings made the first of two free throws to give the Dream their biggest lead of the game at 93-81 with 4:02 left. Ogunbowale scored six points in a 14-4 run over the next 2 1/2 minutes to pull the Wings within two, but Williams answered with a layup an Dallas got no closer.

The 2020 WNBA season, delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, is being played in a bubble at the IMG Academy in Florida.

