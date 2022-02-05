Dream trade Chennedy Carter to Sparks

Seven months after former fourth overall draft pick Chennedy Carter last played for the Dream, the organization parted ways with the young guard.
The Dream traded Carter to the Los Angeles Sparks for a package that includes 30-year-old guard Erica Wheeler and multiple draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The trade comes after the Dream re-signed Tiffany Hayes, added Nia Coffey and Megan Walker in free agency and acquired veteran center Kia Vaughn in a trade.
Carter, selected in the 2020 WNBA draft, was an integral piece to the Dream’s rebuild, but was suspended July 4 for conduct detrimental to the team. She never returned to the Dream, and the organization said that Carter needed to meet certain requirements set by ownership to play again.
This offseason, the Dream overhauled their front office by adding Morgan Shaw Parker as president and Dan Padover as general manager, hiring Tanisha Wright as their new head coach and promoting former interim coach Darius Taylor to assistant general manager.
In Carter’s one-plus seasons in a Dream uniform, she averaged 16.1 points and 3.4 assists per game. The Dream drafted former Arizona guard Aari McDonald before the 2021 season. She could replace Carter alongside Wheeler.
