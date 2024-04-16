State Sports Report

Atlanta Dream select Australian teenager with No. 12 pick in WNBA draft

Australia's Nyadiew Puoch, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected 12th overall by the Atlanta Dream during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Australia's Nyadiew Puoch, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected 12th overall by the Atlanta Dream during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By Staff and wire reports
Updated 0 minutes ago

The Atlanta Dream selected Nyadiew Puoch with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft Monday.

The 19-year-old has already played two seasons in Australia’s WNBL, and a championship with the Southside Flyers last season, under her belt.

With the 20th overall pick, Atlanta selected another Australian teenager -- Isabel Borlase.

