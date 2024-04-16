Atlanta Dream select Australian teenager with No. 12 pick in WNBA draft

The Atlanta Dream selected Nyadiew Puoch with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft Monday.
The 19-year-old has already played two seasons in Australia’s WNBL, and a championship with the Southside Flyers last season, under her belt.
YUHHH! 😎 https://t.co/u9Cl2ghZ5p pic.twitter.com/bqU67aXAkd— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) April 16, 2024
With the 20th overall pick, Atlanta selected another Australian teenager -- Isabel Borlase.
Welcome Isobel Borlase! 🅰️#DoItForTheDream pic.twitter.com/u66eRQXKaQ— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) April 16, 2024
MORE TO COME
