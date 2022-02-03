Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta Dream re-sign Monique Billings

Monique Billings was re-signed by the Atlanta Dream.

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Dream

caption arrowCaption
Monique Billings was re-signed by the Atlanta Dream.

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Dream

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

The Dream re-signed forward Monique Billings, the team announced Thursday.

Billings was drafted in the second round (15th overall) by the Dream in the 2018 WNBA Draft. In four seasons with the Dream, she has averaged 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game in 114 career regular-season games. She shot a career-high 49.5% from the field last season, averaging more than eight points per game for the second consecutive season (8.1).

“We are thrilled to have Monique back with the Dream this season,” coach Tanisha Wright said in a statement. “Mo has gotten progressively better every year since being drafted as a direct result of her strong work ethic. She is a professional basketball player who fits the culture we’re trying to build here, and her unique skillset filled with bounce and energy will all be huge assets for this team.”

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia State’s defense rises up in second consecutive win
Georgia State completes football staff with addition of line coach John Holt
Georgia State ends losing streak, gives coach Rob Lanier his 100th career win
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top