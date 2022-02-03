Atlanta Dream re-sign Monique Billings

Billings was drafted in the second round (15th overall) by the Dream in the 2018 WNBA Draft. In four seasons with the Dream, she has averaged 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game in 114 career regular-season games. She shot a career-high 49.5% from the field last season, averaging more than eight points per game for the second consecutive season (8.1).

“We are thrilled to have Monique back with the Dream this season,” coach Tanisha Wright said in a statement. “Mo has gotten progressively better every year since being drafted as a direct result of her strong work ethic. She is a professional basketball player who fits the culture we’re trying to build here, and her unique skillset filled with bounce and energy will all be huge assets for this team.”