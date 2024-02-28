Dream games to air on Peachtree TV in coming season

The Dream and Gray Television announced a broadcast partnership to air the WNBA team’s game on Peachtree TV and Peachtree Sports Network for the 2024 season.

Through the Gray partnership, Dream games will be available across the Atlanta market on Peachtree TV’s free over-the-air broadcasts along with its carriage on all major cable and satellite pay-tv systems, including Xfinity, Spectrum, DirecTV, and DISH Network. Peachtree TV also is available on YouTube TV and Hulu Live. In addition, Peachtree Sports Network will simulcast these games, as well as additional Dream-related programming, on its television stations in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah in Georgia.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gray Television to get the Atlanta Dream into even more households across our state and the Southeast region,” Dream President and Chief Operating Officer Morgan Shaw Parker said in a statement. “We believe that 2024 is going to be the most exciting season yet for the Dream. The atmosphere inside our arena is the best in the WNBA, and we are excited to have a television partner who can help us bring that experience to an even bigger audience.”