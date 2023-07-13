Atlanta downs Seattle, extends win streak to six

State Sports Report
By Associated Press
11 minutes ago
Allisha Gray scored 19 points, Cheyenne Parker added 18 and Atlanta beat the Seattle Storm 85-75 Wednesday night for the Dream’s sixth straight win.

Rhyne Howard added 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, but made just 5 of 15 from the field and tied her season high with five turnovers for Atlanta (11-8).

Kia Nurse hit a 3-pointer to give Seattle its first lead at 9-7 with 6:41 left but Howard answered with a 3 of her own just 13 seconds later and the Dream led the rest of the way. Howard followed with a runner in the lane before Gray made back-to-back baskets to make it 21-12 late in the first quarter and the Storm trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Jewell Loyd, the WNBA’s leading scorer this season (25.7 per game), did not play (foot) for Seattle. The five-time All-Star tied the WNBA record of nine 3-pointers during a 93-86 road loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Jordan Horston, the No. 9 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, had a season-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for the Storm (4-16). The 6-foot-2 wing out of Tennessee made 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 11 points — her third consecutive game in double figures. Gabby Williams and Joyner Holmes added 10 points apiece.

Seattle has lost seven in a row and eight of its last 10.

About the Author

Associated Press
