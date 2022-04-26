Atlanta Athletic Club lands three championships, including 2030 U.S. Amateur

The Atlanta Athletic Club’s mission statement includes the desire to host major championships. Since the club moved to its current location in Johns Creek, it has hosted the U.S. Open (1976), PGA Championship (1981, 2001, 2011), U.S. Women’s Open (1990), U.S. Amateur (2014), KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (2021), U.S. Mid-Amateur (1984), Arnold Palmer Cup (2017) and Junior World Open (1982).

“The Atlanta Athletic Club is proud to continue its tradition of hosting national championships,” said Kevin Costello, club president. “Building on our enduring relationship with the USGA, it’s an honor to showcase our golf courses to the world and play host to these prestigious championships that truly embody the spirt of the amateur game and support the next generation of golfers.”

The club will use its two courses, Highlands and Riverside, to conduct the two rounds of stroke play at the Amateur and Women’s Amateur. The match-play portion will be contested on the famed Highlands course.

The USGA is undecided but may opt to use the Riverside course for the Girls’ Junior. The course, which hosted the 1990 U.S. Women’s Open, is being renovated by architect Tripp Davis.

“We are thrilled to return to Atlanta Athletic Club to conduct these three USGA championships,” said Mark Hill, USGA senior managing director of championships. “It was very intentional. There are deep connections here.”

The 2014 U.S. Amateur was won by unheralded Gunn Yang, who bested a field that included future U.S. Amateur winners Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.