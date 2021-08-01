ATL Rugby falls in league championship game

Each team registered a penalty to start 3-3 by the first hydration break. LA Giltnis took a 12-point lead on tries by John Ryberg to take control of the match for good. Marko Jansen Van Rensburg’s try brought ATL Rugby within five points, 15-10, at the half. LA pulled away in the second half with a try from D.T.H. van der Merwe and two more penalties from Matt Giteau.

The final was a rematch from earlier in the season when Rugby ATL held off LA Giltinis 17-12 on May 29, one of just four losses on the season for the first-year franchise.